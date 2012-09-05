CAIRO, Sept 5 The state-controlled satellite
company in Egypt, whose president has repeatedly pleaded to the
Syrian Government to stand down, stopped broadcasting from
Wednesday three Syrian state channels on its Nilesat system, a
company source said.
The source said the broadcast of the channels, which labels
armed opposition as "terrorists", was halted for contractual
reasons but the transmission stopped as Arab ministers discussed
a call for Nilesat and Arabsat, another regionally owned
satellite outlet, to cut off Syrian channels.
Syria, Syria News and Al-Dounia channels were stopped from
1100 GMT, shortly after Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi renewed
his call for a new government in Syria to end 17 months of
bloodshed.
"The transmission of the three channels ... was stopped for
contract reasons," a source at the mainly Egyptian state-owned
Nilesat told Reuters, adding the Syrian side had violated their
contracts.
He did not give details about violations or contract terms
with the Syrian channels, which have acted as mouthpieces for
Syria's government and many times have ignored coverage of the
violence.
The draft resolution, expected to be approved by the Arab
foreign ministers later on Wednesday, called for stopping the
transmission of Syrian official and unofficial channels on
Nilesat and Arabsat.
Egypt's state broadcaster owns 40 percent of the company
with additional holdings held by other state institutions.
The level of violence in Syria has increased markedly in
recent weeks in the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's
rule that began in March 2011. About 20,000 people have been
killed, hundreds of thousands wounded and many have fled Syria.
(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Michael Roddy)