(Adds details on funding)
By David Morgan and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. Senate and House of
Representatives negotiators reached agreement on Tuesday on a
$305 billion, five-year transportation bill that would fund
roads, bridges and mass transit, while also reviving the
embattled Export-Import Bank.
The legislation, which has bipartisan support, is expected
to reach the floor of each chamber by Friday, when a short-term
funding measure runs out. If approved and signed into law by
President Barack Obama, it would be the first U.S. highway
measure in a decade to last longer than two years.
The legislation would renew the EXIM Bank's charter through
Sept. 30, 2019, after it expired on June 30 in the face of
conservative opposition.
The measure to revive the bank, which helps Boeing Co
and other companies with foreign competitors, has wide support
in Congress. The agreement would reduce EXIM's total lending
limit by $5 billion to $135 billion and provide a number of
reforms aimed at improving transparency and governance.
To pay for various transportation projects, the bill calls
for a one-time transfer of $19 billion from the Federal
Reserve's surplus funds. It would also cap the Fed from holding
in excess of $10 billion in surplus funds in the future, with
anything above that cap transferred to the general fund of the
Treasury.
The legislation would eat away at the profits of big
national banks by reducing the current 6 percent dividend they
get from the Fed by an amount tied to yields on 10-year
Treasuries. Currently, the 10-year rate is around 2 percent.
Smaller banks with less than $10 billion in assets would be
exempt and still be eligible to receive a 6 percent dividend.
Other funding sources include an increase in customs fees
and cost-saving measure to require the Internal Revenue Service
to use private tax collection agencies.
The transportation bill falls short of the six-year, $480
billion package the Obama administration proposed earlier this
year as a step toward reversing the deterioration of U.S.
infrastructure and accommodating economic and population growth.
Negotiators from the House and Senate released a 1,302-page
conference report that also includes provisions to support rail
transportation and auto industry whistleblowers.
It would also raise penalties for automakers that violate
vehicle safety rules and meet Obama industry spending targets
for defect investigations and other vehicle safety measures,
should regulators meet prescribed reforms.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Leslie Adler)