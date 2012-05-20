LOS ANGELES, May 20 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 18, led by "The Avengers" at No. 1 for a third straight weekend, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Avengers .........................$ 55.1 million

2 (*) Battleship ...........................$ 25.3 million

3 (*) The Dictator .........................$ 17.4 million

4 (2) Dark Shadows .........................$ 12.8 million

5 (*) What To Expect When You're Expecting..$ 10.5 million

6 (8) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$ 3.3 million

7 (4) Hunger Games .........................$ 3.0 million

8 (3) Think Like a Man......................$ 2.7 million

9 (5) The Lucky One ........................$ 1.8 million

10 (5) The Pirates! Band of Misfits..........$ 1.5 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Avengers ..............................$457.1 million

The Hunger Games ..........................$391.6 million

Think Like a Man ..........................$ 85.9 million

The Lucky One..............................$ 56.9 million

Dark Shadows...............................$ 50.9 million

The Pirates! Band of Misfits...............$ 25.4 million

Battleship ................................$ 25.3 million

The Dictator ..............................$ 24.4 million

What To Expect When You're Expecting.......$ 10.5 million

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 8.2 million

Walt Disney Co released "Avengers." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Battleship." "The Dictator" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a Man," and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits." Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and "The Hunger Games." Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Dark Shadows" and "The Lucky One." "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp.