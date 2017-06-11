Cricket-Afghanistan and Ireland wait on vote to join test nations
June 22 Afghanistan and Ireland could join the ranks of full test-playing nations if they receive the backing of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) conference on Thursday.
HOLDERS INDIA BEAT SOUTH AFRICA TO REACH CHAMPIONS TROPHY CRICKET SEMI-FINAL
LONDON, June 22 England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.