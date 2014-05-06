May 6 Holdsport Ltd

* Sales for the year ended 28 February 2014 up 3.1 pct to r1 417.5 million

* Core HEPS up 1.9 pct to 423.3 cents

* FY operating profit up 2.8 pct to r250.0 million

* Final gross dividend increased by 11.5 pct to 145 cents per share

* Expect trading conditions to remain challenging in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: