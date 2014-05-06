BRIEF-Lowe's prices $3 bln notes offering
* Has agreed to sell $1.50 billion of 3.100 pct notes due 2027 and $1.50 billion of 4.050 pct notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Holdsport Ltd
* Sales for the year ended 28 February 2014 up 3.1 pct to r1 417.5 million
* Core HEPS up 1.9 pct to 423.3 cents
* FY operating profit up 2.8 pct to r250.0 million
* Final gross dividend increased by 11.5 pct to 145 cents per share
* Expect trading conditions to remain challenging in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items