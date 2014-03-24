BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 35 pct to up 15 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 35 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 42.7 million yuan to 75.5 million yuan
JOHANNESBURG, March 24 Holdsport Ltd : * Investec acquired an interest in ordinary shares of company, such that the total interest in the company now amounts to 15.0997 percent
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 35 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 42.7 million yuan to 75.5 million yuan
* Says 2016 net profit up 15.9 percent y/y at 829.6 million yuan ($120.36 million)