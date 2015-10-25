DAR ES SALAAM Oct 25 Tanzanians voted on Sunday
in presidential and parliamentary polls in which the ruling
party is expected to fend off rivals led by former prime
minister Edward Lowassa, who has tapped into mounting anger over
corruption and the slow pace of change.
In power for more than half a century, the ruling CCM party
has faced growing pressure to speed up development of Tanzania's
significant natural gas resources to spur economic growth and
lower stubbornly high poverty rates.
Polls and analysts forecast a presidential victory for John
Magufuli, a CCM candidate, but many expect the party's
parliamentary majority to be whittled down after the opposition
united behind a single candidate for the first time.
"I'm voting for Lowassa because his policies give Tanzanians
hope. We've been tired for a very long time of the ruling
party," Joram Murawa, a businessman, said before polls opened at
7 a.m. (0400 GMT). Voting was due to end at 1300 GMT.
In the run-up to the polls, the opposition has accused CCM
of using state institutions to rig elections and intimidate its
supporters, something the party and the government deny.
On the eve of the vote, Lowassa, who defected from CCM in
July after the party spurned him as a possible leadership
candidate, said he would only concede defeat if the vote was
free and fair.
"If it's not, I won't concede," Lowassa told reporters after
stepping off the podium at his final rally.
Any dispute over the election outcome could raise tensions
in a nation which has been relatively stable since its
independence in 1961.
Outgoing President Jakaya Kikwete, who will step down after
serving two terms, has urged against violence in the lead-up to
the polls. Some officials and analysts have voiced concerns
about rising tensions in the archipelago of Zanzibar, where the
opposition has accused the government of intimidation.
"Anyone who tries to cause trouble will be dealt with,"
Kikwete said at a CCM rally on Saturday.
Both Magufuli and Lowassa have drawn tens of thousands of
people to lively rallies, vowing to curb frequent power outages
and ensure future economic growth reaches the poor.
They have also pledged to tackle rampant corruption, pave
roads and improve crumbling infrastructure that hinders
businesses and weighs on everyday life.
At a final rally on Saturday, Magufuli said he would focus
on creating jobs and ensuring faster development of Tanzania's
natural gas discoveries.
Tanzania's ambitious plans to build a multi-billion-dollar
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant appear to have stalled, a
major concern in a nation which is counting on its gas resources
to turbo-charge its development.
The new president will also need to do more to encourage
foreign investment and shake off Tanzania's reputation for
letting bureaucracy hamper development.
