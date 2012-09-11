* Law requires removal of drilling infrastructure no longer
in use
* Rigs have developed into "oasis for reef fishes," expert
says
* Some see a rapid rise in rig removals since 2010
By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept 11 In an ironic twist,
scientists, fishermen and conservationists are urging that
hundreds of dormant oil rigs be left standing in the Gulf of
Mexico, arguing that a U.S. federal plan to remove them will
endanger coral reefs and fish.
While environmentalists might more typically be expected to
oppose artificial intrusions in the marine habitat, those
seeking a halt to the removal want time to study the impact of
rig destruction on the Gulf Coast's economy and to catalog the
species, some rare and endangered, that are clinging to the
sunken metal.
"I am not supporting oil rigs. I am supporting fish habitat
that just happens to on petroleum platforms," said Bob Shipp,
chairman of the Department of Marine Sciences at the University
of South Alabama.
U.S. Department of Interior officials say the federal "idle
iron" policy, updated in 2010, makes good sense after storms
during the 2005 hurricane season toppled 150 defunct oil rigs,
causing considerable damage.
If defunct rigs are toppled by storms, they can break loose
and hit other rigs - potentially causing an oil spill - be swept
to land and destroy a dock or a bridge, knock into and damage
natural reefs and cause problems with ship navigation.
"Cleaning up afterwards is a lot more expensive and
inefficient," said David Smith, spokesman for the department's
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
Federal law has long required the removal of drilling
infrastructure no longer in use, but a 2010 agency notice asked
operators to detail plans for 650 dormant oil and gas production
platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and 3,500 inactive wells.
Companies have to demonstrate the infrastructure will be put
to use eventually or offer a plan to move ahead with
decommissioning, the agency said.
The structures have attracted as many as 3 acres (1.2
hectares) of coral habitat per rig, and some 30,000 fish live
off of each reef, according to Shipp.
"They developed into an oasis for reef fishes," said Shipp,
a member of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
FASTER REMOVAL?
Shipp said the updated "idle iron" policy is driving the
destruction of old rigs at the rate of three per week, prompting
new concerns about the fate of the wildlife and the thousands of
jobs that depend on the reef fish.
Diving, sports fishing, restaurants, charter boats and
hotels all thrive on the Gulf of Mexico's $1 billion fishing
industry, according to U.S. Representative Steven Palazzo of
Mississippi.
If the rig dismantling continues, Shipp fears as much as a
50 percent decline in fishery production, which he worries would
further devastate an area still recovering from the BP oil spill
in 2010. "I have never seen rigs come down this fast in 30 years
of study," he said.
The Interior Department disputed claims that there has been
a rapid rise in rig removals since 2010, though the department
could not provide historical data.
As of late August, some 227 platforms were scheduled to be
taken down in the Gulf of Mexico through the end of 2013, with
116 slated for disposal, 35 for reef conversion and 76 still
awaiting decommissioning plans, the department said. About 3,000
platforms were in the Gulf as of July.
Still, members of the Coastal Conservation Association have
described sailing out to favorite fishing holes only to find
dead zones after rig removal, according to Ted Venker, the
group's conservation director.
Trade groups representing oil rig operators have not taken
an active stance on the issue. The Independent Petroleum
Association of America said it understands environmental
concerns but the potential liabilities posed by idle rigs must
also be considered.
Republican congressman Palazzo has sponsored a "Rigs to
Reefs" bill in the House of Representatives that calls for a
moratorium on rig destruction until studies can show the impact
on fishing and the economy.
Under the legislation, 50 percent of the removal cost would
be put back into maintenance of the structures, such as keeping
foghorns and night lights working.
"People come from all over the world to fish our waters, and
they spend a lot of money while they are here," Palazzo said.
"We want to protect the oil industry, the ecosystem and our way
of life."