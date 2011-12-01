* Strong early holiday sales bode well for UPS, FedEx
* Record e-commerce, m-commerce drive deliveries
* Lean brick and mortar inventories may need replenishing
By Lynn Adler
Dec 1 A combination of brisk online orders for
items from tablet computers to Omaha Steaks and thinly stocked
shelves at conventional stores is lending a fresh dose of
holiday cheer for shippers United Parcel Service and FedEx.
Blockbuster sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday largely
exceeded analyst expectations, raising the likelihood that the
two largest package delivery companies will notch record
delivery volumes during the 2011 holiday season.
Analysts will now keep a close eye on whether an expected
late-season rush to grab new discounts in the final days before
Christmas lifts UPS and FedEx above their
expectations for the season.
The holiday season has become increasingly important to
shippers as shoppers shift more of their business to e-commerce
and m-commerce -- buying more goods via the Internet or mobile
phone. This puts more small packages on trucks and planes
operated by FedEx and UPS, both of which have shipping
contracts with most of the biggest e-tailers.
UPS has contracts with 21 of the top 25 e-tailers, based
on rankings from Internet Retailer magazine.
In addition, retailers - pressured by uncertain economic
conditions - have generally kept leaner inventories, and this
boosts their reliance on speedy shipping services to help them
fill immediate upticks in demand.
The two companies ship goods, such as Kindles and ski
jackets, directly to consumers for a wide array of Internet or
catalogue companies such as Amazon and Lands' End.
Traditional big box retailers, such as Best Buy , also
are relying on UPS or FedEx to ship items like digital cameras
and video games directly to customers.
BRISK START
Cyber Monday online sales jumped 22 percent to a record
$1.25 billion, closely watched Web tracking firm comScore Inc said. IBM Benchmark, an International Business
Machines Corp unit, estimated a higher 33 percent
increase..
UPS is seeing a gradual shift in doing business directly
with individual consumers, rather than dealing with the
businesses that sold most of the goods they purchased. About 35
percent of UPS's domestic volume is "B to C", or business to
customer, rather than business-to-business shipments. Fifteen
years ago, that share was just 10 percent.
For the entire season, UPS expects bricks-and-mortar
business to grow in the low single-digit percent area, compared
with the double-digit growth forecast on the online side
"UPS and FedEx both were planning on 5 to 10 percent parcel
volume growth in the December peak period this year versus
December peak last year," said Benjamin Hartford, senior
research associate at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.
"That's supported by the leanness of inventories, the
continued penetration of e-commerce deliveries, and their
models supporting both of those activities in the holiday
shipping season."
FedEx and UPS both set records in the 2010 holiday season.
UPS did not forecast volume for the full season, but
expects "peak week" volume, for the seven days leading up to
Christmas, to rise 6 percent and is hiring 10 percent more
seasonal workers this year than last to handle the extra
business.
FedEx sees a 12 percent jump in holiday deliveries to
record volume this year, driven by ever-growing online sales
and a gradual economic improvement. It is hiring nearly 18
percent more seasonal workers this year.
"We certainly are helping brick and mortar stores replenish
their inventory at any given point," said UPS spokesman Norman
Black. "The more the online sector strengthens and grows and
becomes an even more important part of retailing, the more
important a factor it is to our business."
"Because of the recession, retailers learned they would
have to do some discounting, find some way to entice people to
buy, and they wanted to do that as absolutely long as they
possibly could to Christmas," said Black.
UPS expects to deliver 25 million or more packages on at
least five of the last 10 days before Christmas. Last year it
had only one day of that magnitude.
Consumer confidence is rising from depressed levels, but the
early holiday sales rush in response to aggressive promotions
could be followed by a lull until more deals are announced just
before the holidays, economists and retail analysts agree.
"This goes back to a game of chicken," said David Bassuk,
head of AlixPartners global retail practice. "Shoppers are
willing to wait until the last minute for deals. We will see a
big pop right before Christmas that will be driven by
promotions."