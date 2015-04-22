LONDON, April 23 Holland & Barrett launched
Britain's first "free from" concept store on Thursday, seeking
to tap in to the fast-growing market serving people who suffer
from food intolerance or allergies.
The new store in Chester, northwest England, is the first of
50 Holland & Barrett More outlets planned for the next two
years, stocking 700-plus products free of ingredients such as
gluten, nuts and eggs among others.
Holland & Barrett, the British arm of U.S. nutritional
supplements and wellness products company NBTY,
already trades from more than 620 outlets across the UK and
Ireland and is aiming to become Britain's largest "free from"
retailer.
The company's website will initially offer 1,000 products,
expanding to more than 3,000 by the end of the year, covering
all of the main "free from" categories.
Research company Mintel says the British market for such
products doubled in value from 2009 to reach 365 million pounds
($549 million) last year and is forecast to grow by a further 50
percent by 2019.
Rival researcher YouGov said that a 2014 survey found that
22 percent of people in the UK consider themselves to have a
food allergy or intolerance, up 5 percent since a 2011 survey.
"The speed of growth of 'free from' has seen it transform
from what was once regarded as a nutritional niche into a
mainstream shopping option," NBTY's European CEO Peter Aldis
said.
The boom in "nutraceuticals" -- food and drink with
potential health benefits -- is also paving the way for a rush
of marger and acquisition activity as food and drug companies
compete to dominate a market expected to be worth $280 billion
by 2018.
($1 = 0.6649 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)