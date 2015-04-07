French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech as he visits the Lebronze Alloys forges in Trie-Chateau, northern France, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said there will be no news on the sale of Rafale fighter jets to India before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for a state visit to France.

"There will be no announcement on the Rafale sales before the visit of Prime Minister Modi in France and I do not want the Indian premier's visit to be put in the context of a contract," Hollande told reporters in Paris.

"We are working on it," Hollande added, when asked about the proposed sale of 126 Rafale jets to India.

