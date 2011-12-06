Francois Hollande, France's Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election gives a speech at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) party convention in Berlin, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

PARIS Socialist Francois Hollande is on course to beat President Nicolas Sarkozy by a comfortable margin in the final round of a presidential election in France next year, despite losing some ground, a poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey by Ipsos Logica Business Consulting showed Hollande, the candidate most likely to face off against Sarkozy, would take 60 percent of votes in the last round of a two-stage election due to start next April.

Hollande has lost two percentage points and Sarkozy had gained the same amount since it carried out a similar poll on voting intentions in October.

Sarkozy has enjoyed a lift in his poll scores in the past few months thanks largely to his high-profile role in the euro zone debt crisis.

In the first round of the election, Hollande is seen taking 32 percent of the vote -- down three percent since October -- versus 25.5 percent -- up 1.5 percent -- for Sarkozy.

In the final round Hollande stands to reap most backing from Francois Bayrou, a centrist candidate poised to take 7 percent of votes in the first round.

Sarkozy would receive most backing from supporters of Marine Le Pen, a far-right leader seen taking 17 percent of the first-round vote.

The poll was conducted on December 2 and 3 with a sample of 955 people aged 18 and over.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet, writing by Nick Vinocur, editing by Robert Woodward)