Jan 31 Crude pipeline and storage company
Holly Energy Partners LP reported a leak in its crude
oil gathering system in West Texas.
About 1100 barrels of crude oil have been recovered from the
spill and additional volume has been absorbed in the soil, the
company said.
The pipeline gathers crude oil in the Permian Basin for
transport to nearby refineries in Midland, Texas.
Holly Energy said it does not expect any "material
environmental impact" or safety risk to the public.
