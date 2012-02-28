HOUSTON Feb 28 HollyFrontier Corp may further expand its 31,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Woods Cross, Utah, in part to increase diesel fuel output, Chief Executive Michael Jennings told analysts on Tuesday.

He said a second expansion would be in addition to a project announced last month to add 14,000 bpd in crude processing capacity. The second expansion would involve lubricants and diesel fuel made from black-wax crude.

"The phase II side that we're looking at is more geared toward diesel with very little gasoline. Mostly diesel with end lubes," Jennings said.

The $225 million project announced last month is slated to be finished in late 2014. HollyFrontier signed a 10-year deal with Newfield Exploration to supply 20,000 bpd of black- and yellow-wax crude from the nearby Unita Basin.

Engineering for a second phase, if greenlighted, would begin in July this year, Jennings said during HollyFrontier's fourth-quarter earnings call.

He also said the company planned to conduct turnarounds at its 105,000 bpd Artesia, New Mexico, and 138,000 bpd El Dorado, Kansas, refineries during the first quarter this year.

The New Mexico plant's work will involve isomerization and hydrotreater units, "which will reduce its crude rate," Jennings said. The El Dorado work will involve an alkylation unit.

On Tuesday, HollyFrontier reported fourth quarter 2011 net income of $223.4 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with Holly Corp's $14.7 million or 0.13 per share in the same period of 2010. Holly Corp merged with Frontier Oil Corp in July last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/E/B/S.

HollyFrontier shares were down $1.19, or 3.6 percent, at $31.95 Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.