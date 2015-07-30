(Corrects 10th paragraph to remove reference to adding plants)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Mike Stone
July 30 Tesoro Corp held talks to buy
smaller rival oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp earlier
this year in a bid to join the top echelons of the competitive
U.S. refining industry, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Both companies were in discussions in the first quarter of
2015, but the negotiations were scuttled after HollyFrontier's
board of directors balked at Tesoro's terms, including the
proposed price, the sources said this week.
The sources did not disclose Tesoro's offer price for
HollyFrontier, which has a market capitalization of around $9
billion. Tesoro is still interested in a deal and the talks may
be rekindled, the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations were confidential. San Antonio-based Tesoro said it
constantly reviews its portfolio to ensure it has the right
asset mix to deliver shareholder value and growth, and declined
to comment on speculation. Dallas-based HollyFrontier did not
immediately comment.
A combined company would be the fourth-largest independent
U.S. refiner, with a network of oil processing plants stretching
across the Midwest and West Coast, from Oklahoma to California
and Alaska.
HollyFrontier's shares rallied over 7 percent on the news
and were on track for their biggest one-day gain in 3-1/2 years.
HollyFrontier shares were last up 3.5 percent at $47.68
after rising as high as $49.54. Tesoro shares fell 2.7 percent
at $95.21.
EXPANDING FOOTPRINT
If successful, buying HollyFrontier would end a four-year
effort by Tesoro Chief Executive Officer Gregory Goff to expand
the company's footprint eastward. He has also approached
privately held refiner Sinclair, one source said.
HollyFrontier would offer Tesoro access to the lucrative
Rocky Mountain region, where refiners close to domestic crude
production have seen margins rise as they have access to crude
that can be difficult to transport to traditional refining
centers on the Gulf Coast.
Goff has already grown Tesoro from a sleepy West
Coast-focused refiner into a prominent independent refiner with
plants in North Dakota, California, Washington, Alaska, and
Utah. He also jettisoned an underperforming Hawaii plant, spun
off Tesoro's pipeline and logistics assets into a $4.2 billion
master-limited partnership, and formed a joint-venture
rail yard in Vancouver to bring North American crude to make its
refineries more competitive.
Since the talks with HollyFrontier ended, Tesoro has had a
cash windfall as its California-based refineries benefited from
elevated gasoline prices due to outages at its competitors,
which may help it lift its offer. Tesoro plans to release
second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6, and Holly on Aug. 5.
Valued at $8.95 billion, HollyFrontier has refineries in
Oklahoma, Kansas, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming, giving it
access to the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, and the
Southwest, where the markets are closely related to the West
Coast that Tesoro already serves.
While the companies generally operate in adjacent territory,
they do each operate plants in Salt Lake City. The companies
might be forced to divest one of their two plants there as part
of a transaction, one of the people said.
FLURRY OF DEALMAKING
While much smaller than Shell's $70 billion takeover of BG,
set for completion in early 2016, the deal would be the first
major tie-up between two independent refiners since the $7
billion merger of Holly Corp and Frontier Oil Corp in 2011.
Recently, integrated companies like Marathon Oil Corp and
ConocoPhillips have spun off refining to favor exploration and
production.
It could touch off a flurry of dealmaking in the United
States. Last week, Reuters reported that French oil major Total
S.A. wants to sell a 50 percent stake in its sole U.S. refinery.
The deal would also illustrate how refining has remained a
bright spot during the year-long crude oil price rout that has
battered shale and offshore producers, service providers and
traders.
Unlike the 2008 price crash, when refiners got pinched by
low gasoline demand, drivers have been taking to the road in
record numbers to take advantage of lower prices, bolstering the
companies that turn cheap crude into valuable products like
gasoline and diesel.
Refiners have also benefited from a decades-old ban on U.S.
crude exports, which prohibits the export of oil, but allows
refiners to export diesel, gasoline and other fuels. As the U.S.
shale boom has pumped a level of crude not seen since the 1970s,
refiners have churned out record volumes of products for export.
