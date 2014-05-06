UPDATE 9-Oil slides 3.8 pct to 2-week low on U.S. gasoline build
* Spreads widen further, suggesting concern about supply (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
May 6 Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp's quarterly profit fell 54 percent as its refined product margins declined.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders slid to $152.1 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $333.7 million, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Spreads widen further, suggesting concern about supply (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
HOUSTON, April 19 Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday declined to comment on a media report that it is seeking permission from the U.S. government to drill in several areas of the Black Sea banned by U.S. sanctions on Russia.