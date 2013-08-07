BRIEF-Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
Aug 7 Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a 48 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher cost for the crude it processes.
Net income fell to $257.0 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter from $493.5 million, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $5.29 billion.
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Routemaster acquires Royalty Portfolio Interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: