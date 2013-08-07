* Coastal to inland crude differentials narrowed in second quarter

* Differential expected to be volatile in near term - CEO

* Refinery gross margins down 26 percent in second quarter

* Average crack spread $20 so far in third quarter vs $37 year ago

* Net income falls 48 pct to $257.0 mln, or $1.27 per share

Aug 7 Refiner HollyFrontier Corp's second-quarter profit halved and the company warned that refinery margins remain weak.

HollyFrontier's crack spread - the difference between the prices of crude oil and the petroleum products extracted from it - has averaged about $20 in the current quarter so far compared with nearly $37 a year ago, Chief Executive Michael Jennings said on an earnings call with analysts.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier has benefited from the U.S. shale boom in recent years because its refineries are close to crude-producing areas in North Dakota, West Texas and the Rocky Mountain region.

But that advantage is eroding as inland crude prices rise, squeezing the crack spread.

HollyFrontier's refinery gross margins fell 26 percent to $20.28 per barrel in the second quarter. The company, formed by the merger of Holly Corp and Frontier Oil Corp two years ago, operates five refineries.

HollyFrontier's stock was down about 1 percent at $45.32 in Wednesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Higher crude prices, combined with a rise in ethanol credit costs, took a toll on refiners across the United States in the second quarter.

Refiners must buy ethanol credits to show they are meeting gasoline blending targets set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The price of the credits, or renewable identification numbers (RINs), shot up in recent months as refiners fear a shortfall next year, but relief may be in sight.

The EPA said on Tuesday it would cut the target for how much renewable fuel would need to be blended with gasoline in 2014.

Details of the EPA's proposed 2014 targets are due in September. The regulator is seeking to avoid a situation in which ethanol use in gasoline exceeds the widely accepted level of 10 percent -- the so-called "blend wall".

"Yesterday's announcement from the EPA reflects an explicit understanding that the E10 blend wall is a significant hurdle and that major modifications to the RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard) are going to be required for this program to be workable," Jennings said on the call.

Analysts also viewed the EPA statement positively.

"The possible easing of obligations in 2014 offers refiners hope that longer-term costs of RFS compliance may at least be more controllable," Macquarie Securities analyst Chi Chow wrote in a note.

In May, HollyFrontier estimated that it would have to pay $125 million to $150 million for RINs.

Reduced production also contributed to the fall in the company's second-quarter profit.

Planned and unplanned maintenance at the company's Tulsa, El Dorado and Cheyenne refineries lowered throughputs, HollyFrontier said.

Net income fell 48 percent to $257.0 million, or $1.27 per share. Adjusted profit was $1.40 per share, 1 cent lower than the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HollyFrontier declared a special cash dividend of 50 cents per share and a regular quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share.