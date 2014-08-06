Aug 6 HollyFrontier Corp reported a 31 percent fall quarterly profit, hurt by lower refining margins.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $176.4 million, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $256.9 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

HollyFrontier's refinery gross margins fell 28 percent to $14.54 per produced barrel. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)