Nov 5 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp's third-quarter profit more than doubled, boosted by higher refining margins.

Net income attributable to HollyFrontier shareholders rose to $175.0 million, or 88 cents per share, from $82.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Refinery gross margins shot up 47 percent to $15.59 per produced barrel in the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)