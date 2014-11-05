* Operating expenses rise 10 percent, offset higher margins

* Expect Brent-WTI spread to re-widen: CEO

* Shares fall 5 percent (Adds shares, analyst comment)

Nov 5 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported its first profit miss in four quarters as sales volumes fell and operating expenses rose due to reduced activity at two refineries.

HollyFrontier shares fell as much as 5.5 percent, while most other energy stocks rose after Republicans gained control of the U.S. Senate.

HollyFrontier's results contrasted those reported by bigger peers. Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a better-than-expected profit last month, buoyed by cheap inland crudes from the U.S. shale boom.

Low crude costs also lifted HollyFrontier's gross refinery margins by 47 percent to $15.59 per produced barrel in the third quarter but the gain was more than offset by higher operating expenses.

HollyFrontier, like other U.S. refiners, has benefited from refining low-cost shale crude into products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel that are then sold at prices linked to the more expensive global benchmark Brent.

But the price differential between Brent crude and U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R is falling and has halved to about $5 from over $10 at the beginning of the year.

"I expect the Brent-WTI spread to re-widen as we exit 2014 with a start up of new pipeline capacity in the Cushing storage hub," Chief Executive Mike Jennings said on a post-earnings call.

The fourth quarter was "off to a strong start", Jennings said in a statement earlier. He cited strong demand for refined products in the Mid-continent and Rockies region, through October, due to mild weather, a strong harvest and continued drilling activity.

The company said operating expenses rose 10 percent to $280.9 million, or $6.39 per barrel, in the third quarter.

A revamp of HollyFrontier's El Dorado refinery in Kansas and a temporary shutdown of a pipeline to the Cheyenne refinery in Wyoming pulled down sales of produced refined products by 6 percent to 416,310 barrels per day.

Net income more than doubled to $175.0 million, or 88 cents per share, but missed the analysts' average estimate of 94 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales and other revenue were nearly unchanged at $5.32 billion, but was above analysts' average estimate of $4.45 billion.

HollyFrontier shares were down 5 percent at $42.82 in morning trade. Up to Tuesday's close, they had lost about 9 percent this year.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)