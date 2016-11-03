(Compares with estimates, adds Q3 details)
Nov 3 HollyFrontier Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a dip in
costs helped soften the impact of a steep decline in refining
margins.
Crack spreads - the difference between the prices of crude
oil and refined products - have shrank sharply this year due to
a spike in U.S. inventories of refined products.
HollyFrontier's refining margin more than halved to $9.83
per barrel in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Bigger refiners such as Phillips 66, Valero Energy
Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp have also
reported a slide in margins in their latest quarters.
Dallas-based HollyFrontier agreed on Monday to buy Suncor
Energy Inc's Petro-Canada lubricants unit, as it
attempts to reduce its reliance on the refining business.
HollyFrontier refined 456,740 barrels per day (bpd) in the
quarter, compared with 474,190 bpd a year earlier.
Total operating costs and expenses fell nearly 17 percent to
$2.72 billion.
The net income attributable to the company's shareholders
fell to $74.5 million, or 42 cents per share, from $196.3
million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
The company's adjusted profit was 38 cents per share, higher
than the average analyst estimate of 36 cents.
Sales and other revenue fell 20.6 percent to $2.85 billion,
but topped analysts' expectations of $2.57 billion.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)