2 days ago
US refiner HollyFrontier posts profit in second quarter
August 2, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 days ago

US refiner HollyFrontier posts profit in second quarter

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when it took an impairment charge.

Net profit attributable to the company's shareholders was $57.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $409.4 million, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.

HollyFrontier took an asset impairment charge of more than $600 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sales and other revenue rose to $3.46 billion from $2.71 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

