Aug 8 Crude oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled on higher refining margins and sustained differentials between inland and coastal-sourced crude oils.

A glut of landlocked U.S. crude has driven the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude below the price of European Brent crude. U.S. crude's discount to Brent hit a record near $28 in October. The spread is now around $18 a barrel.

HollyFrontier's second-quarter refinery gross margins increased 28 percent to $27.43 per produced barrel from a year earlier.

Net income rose to $493.5 million, or $2.39 per share, from $192.2 million, or $1.79 per share.

Sales and other revenue nearly doubled to $4.8 billion.

HollyFrontier shares, which have risen 68 percent in the last year, closed at $39.42 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.