By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 28 Hollywood studios, which for
years have waged a war against online piracy, are now going
after so-called "rogue" mobile apps that use images from movies
and television shows without their permission.
Time Warner Inc Warner Bros Studio sent Google Inc
a "take down" notice late last week demanding that the
Internet company remove from its app store "Hobbit 3D Wallpaper
HD," a mobile app that uses images of the Oscar-nominated film,
according to a spokesman for the studio.
Google responded to Warner's notice and removed the app
within days, in the latest example of how Hollywood is stepping
up its efforts to protect its intellectual property in the
quickly expanding app market, which is pegged at $20 billion in
2013.
For many studios and other content providers, mobile apps
are a new source of income and a powerful way to engage
audiences, sell games and merchandise. But these revenues are
threatened if developers do not pay licensing fees.
Walt Disney Co's Marvel unit, Sony Corp,
Viacom Inc's Paramount, and News Corp's
Twentieth Century Fox and Warner have all submitted infringement
notifications to Google, according to information made available
by Google and posted on ChillingEffects.org.
The apps targeted by the studios contain images from movie
titles such as "Clash of the Titans," "Spiderman," and "Green
Lantern" and TV shows like "Glee" and "Gossip Girl."
A Google spokesman declined to discuss any specific take
down requests. He cited the company's policy to remove apps that
show clear cases of copyright infringement and then notify the
app developer.
The "Hobbit 3D Wallpaper HD" app was developed by Any View,
which did not return an email from Reuters requesting comment.
Comcast's NBC Universal also issued a notice of
infringement on apps using images of its film "Ted," according
to documents on ChillingEffects.org.
"We have spoken with studios that represent several of the
properties and they are actively monitoring unlicensed mobile
apps," said Reggie Pierce, chief executive officer of IP Lasso,
which monitors brands on mobile apps.
IP Lasso recently surveyed 100 apps that mentioned Oscars
or the Academy Awards, and found that 90 percent of those apps
available on major app stores, like Google Play and Apple Inc's
app store, contain content that may not have been
authorized by studios, TV networks or other creators, said
Pierce.
Tom Neumayr, a spokesman for Cupertino, California-based
Apple, declined to comment on the specifics of any infringing
apps, but said the company vets all apps before making them
available.
The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) said it is
expanding its surveillance of apps that link users to sites that
offer pirated films.
"Smartphone apps that provide a direct link to infringing
content have become a growing problem that needs to be
addressed," said Marc Miller, senior vice president for internet
content protection for the MPAA.
"Not only do these apps offer access to creative content
that has been illegally copied, but they also pose risks to
consumers from malware and often fail to provide viewers with
the quality product they could often get through a growing
number of legitimate sources," he said.
About 46 billion apps were downloaded in 2012, generating
$12 billion in worldwide revenues from sales, advertising and
in-app purchase, according to research firm Research and Market.
The numbers of apps are expected to nearly double to 83 billion
this year, and to generate $20.4 billion.
"With the rise of the second screen comes a new band of
villains who pose a serious threat to the entertainment
industry's move to mobile," said Pierce.
"Consumers have been led to believe if an app is available
through iTunes or Google Play, then it must be safe."