By Sue Zeidler and Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES, June 28
LOS ANGELES, June 28 The government-run China
Movie Channel will launch an online service like Netflix
in China this year, promising a big new revenue source
for Hollywood from streaming its films and TV shows to
subscribers in the world's most populous nation.
The new service is set to open in the fourth quarter,
according to its backers, who say they have signed their first
content agreement with a major Hollywood studio.
The as-yet-unnamed service is due to be announced in Beverly
Hills, Calif. later on Thursday on M1905.com, China Movie
Channel's online site, and by Jiaflix, a consortium of
businessmen whose partners include former Columbia Pictures
chairman Sid Ganis.
Jiaflix, a play on "Jia", which means "family", expects to
soon add content from more studios, said Marc Ganis, a cousin of
Sid Ganis and a Jiaflix managing director.
"This new venture will bring the best that Hollywood has to
offer to viewers in China," said Sid Ganis. "It represents a
great opportunity for Hollywood to increase its exports to China
and enhance cultural cooperation between our two nations."
The new service's backers hope that the low-cost and mobile
streaming model will help Hollywood studios wring more revenue
from Chinese viewers.
China Movie Channel, which is regulated by the State
Administration of Radio, Film and Television, is the country's
largest TV buyer of international movies and has deals with all
the major studios. Its website, M1905.com, offers 6,000
Chinese-language movies.
The five-year-old M1905.com -- so named because 1905 was the
year China began making movies -- has 4 million unique visitors,
3 million registered users and about 16 million daily
page-views.
Hitherto China has imposed strict controls on Hollywood
shows allowed within its borders, limiting the number of movies
screened in theaters and confining broadcasts to cable channels
marketed primarily to an expatriate population.
Rampant piracy -- with DVDs of blockbuster films sold widely
for often as low as $1 apiece -- has also curtailed the
expansion of Hollywood content in the world's second-biggest
economy.
FLAT FEE
Netflix, which helped popularise online viewing of movies
and TV shows in the United States, licenses movies and TV shows
with upfront payments. It charges a flat monthly fee for
on-demand streaming.
M1905.com will similarly be converted into the new
subscription service, and will stream movies to subscribers
through computers, Internet-connected TVs and mobile devices.
Subscriptions are likely to be priced at under $10 a month
to attract customers. Newer films can be purchased individually
for on-demand viewing.
Ganis negotiated the service's first agreement with the
major studio, which he declined to name until a formal
announcement was made, with his cousin Marc and Chinese
businessman Kenny Huang, who founded the sports consultancy
Sportscorp China in 2002 with Marc.
"We are delighted to make this announcement with our
partners at Jiaflix, s aid Longfei Liang, M1905's managing
director. "China has a long and storied history in films. New
media distribution of films is the future."