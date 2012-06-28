By Sue Zeidler and Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, June 28 The government-run China
Movie Channel will launch an online service like Netflix Inc
in China this year, promising a big new revenue source
for Hollywood from streaming its films and TV shows to
subscribers in the world's most populous nation.
The new service is set to open in the fourth quarter,
according to its backers, who say they have signed their first
content agreement with a major Hollywood studio, Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures.
Hollywood studios have been largely excluded from doing
business in the nation's most populous nation by
government-imposed import limits.
Paramount will provide movies and TV shows from its library,
which includes hits such as the "Mission Impossible" films, to
the Chinese movie streaming service, said Longei Liang, managing
director of the Chinese company's "M1905" movie-streaming
website.
The as-yet unnamed movie service, announced on Thursday in
Beverly Hills, Calif., is also negotiating similar agreements
with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc and other studios, Liang
said.
China Movie Channel plans to create the new service with
Jiaflix Enterprises, a group that includes former Columbia
Pictures chairman Sid Ganis.
Jiaflix, a play on "Jia," which means "home," expects to
soon add content from more studios, said Marc Ganis, a cousin of
Sid Ganis and a Jiaflix managing director.
"This new venture will bring the best that Hollywood has to
offer to viewers in China," said Sid Ganis. "It represents a
great opportunity for Hollywood to increase its exports to China
and enhance cultural cooperation between our two nations."
The new service's backers hope the low-cost and mobile
streaming model will help Hollywood studios wring more revenue
from Chinese viewers.
China Movie Channel, which is regulated by the State
Administration of Radio, Film and Television, is the country's
largest TV buyer of international movies and has deals with all
the major studios. Its website, M1905.com, offers 6,000
Chinese-language movies.
The 5-year-old M1905.com - so named because 1905 was the
year China began making movies - has 4 million unique visitors,
3 million registered users and about 16 million daily
page-views.
Hitherto, China has imposed strict controls on the Hollywood
shows allowed within its borders, limiting the number of movies
screened in theaters and confining broadcasts to cable channels
marketed primarily to an expatriate population.
Rampant piracy - with DVDs of blockbuster films sold widely
for often as low as $1 apiece - has also curtailed the expansion
of Hollywood content in the world's second-biggest economy.
FLAT FEE
Netflix, which helped popularize online viewing of movies
and TV shows in the United States, licenses movies and TV shows
with upfront payments. It charges a flat monthly fee for
on-demand streaming.
M1905.com will similarly be converted into the new
subscription service and will stream movies to subscribers
through computers, Internet-connected TVs and mobile devices.
Subscriptions are likely to be priced at under $10 a month
to attract customers. Newer films can be purchased individually
for on-demand viewing.
Ganis negotiated the first agreement with his cousin Marc
and Chinese businessman Kenny Huang. Huang founded sports
consultant Sportscorp China in 2002 with Marc Ganis.
"We are delighted to make this announcement with our
partners at Jiaflix," said Longfei Liang, M1905's managing
director. "China has a long and storied history in films. New
media distribution of films is the future."