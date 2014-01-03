Jan 3 Walt Disney's film "Iron Man 3" was the
hottest film of 2013, with ticket sales of $409 million in the
North American market, one of four Disney films among the year's
top-selling movies, according to Rentrak.
"Iron Man 3," which stars Robert Downey Jr. as industrialist
Tony Stark and his alter ego inside the super-charged metal
suit, finished just ahead of Lions Gate Entertainment's
dystopian action film "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which
had ticket sales of $398.4 million, the entertainment research
service said.
Comcast's Universal Pictures animated film
"Despicable Me 2" was third with $367.8 million. "Man of Steel"
from Time Warner's studio Warner Brothers was fourth with
$291 million.
Warner Brothers, whose film "Gravity" also placed in the top
10, ended the year with 17 percent of the year's record $10.9
billion in ticket sales, tops among Hollywood studios and ahead
of Disney's 15.7 percent, according to Rentrak.
Disney's animated films "Frozen" and "Monsters University"
and its fantasy film "Oz the Great and Powerful" were also among
the year's top 10 best-selling movies.
The media giant's films came during the first full year of
Disney CEO Bob Iger's strategy of investing in films with hefty
budgets that Disney can turn into "brands" that bring in box
office receipts, spawn movie sequels, drive toy sales and
inspire theme-park rides. "Iron Man 3" was made for $200
million, according to the film website Box Office Mojo.
The North American market includes theaters in the United
States and Canada.