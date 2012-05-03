By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 3 When Disney's
superhero movie "The Avengers" hits U.S. theaters on Friday, the
actors who play Captain America and Thor will chat up the hosts
of female-oriented TV talk show "The View."
Hollywood is putting on a full-court press to attract women
to summer movies. With a full slate of big-budget action films
from Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man" to Warner Bros'
"The Dark Knight Rises" vying for the same fanboy audience,
female filmgoers may hold the key to box-office dominance.
Opening weekend sales for "Avengers" could reach $155
million, a performance that would put it in line with the
biggest U.S. and Canadian film openings of all time, said Keith
Simanton, managing editor of movie website IMDB.com.
"You can't do $155 million with just guys," he said. "It's
got to be a date night. It's got to be an event."
Hoping to reach the record books, studios are trying out new
ways to get their superhero movie messages beyond the
male-dominated comic-book crowd and in front of women.
Sony, for the first time, is using a cosmetics
promotion for its new "Spider-Man" movie that reaches theaters
July 3.
The studio partnered with nail-polish maker OPI for a
movie-themed line promoted in women's magazines including Lucky
and O, The Oprah Magazine. Nail colors sport names like "Your
Web or Mine?," "My Boyfriend Scales Walls," and "Call me
Gwen-ever," a nod to Spider-Man love interest Gwen Stacy.
Featuring relationships and strong female characters, rather
than just action, is one way film marketers try to lure women.
Stacy, played by Emma Stone, is "such an integral part of the
story, so we wanted to highlight that in the marketing," said
Marc Weinstock, president of worldwide marketing for Sony
Pictures.
"It's a testament to the audience and how broad this movie
goes," he said.
For "Avengers," Disney's Marvel studio sent its superheroes
to the pages of women's magazines and female-targeted TV shows.
Scarlett Johansson appeared on the cover of Vogue and talked
to the magazine about her role as Black Widow, one of the few
female superheroes on the big screen. Cast members posed in
InStyle, Elle, People and other magazines, and chatted on talk
shows such as "Good Morning America" and "Live! with Kelly."
On the ABC Family network, moms and daughters saw sneak
peeks of "Avengers." The movie's red-carpet premiere was
streamed live on websites such as E! and PopSugar.
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros, meanwhile, is gearing
up its marketing for another superhero flick, Batman sequel "The
Dark Knight Rises." A trailer released online ahead of the July
20 release features a steamy kiss between Batman alter-ego Bruce
Wayne and colleague Miranda Tate, giving a heavy dose of
romance.
Anne Hathaway's Catwoman, featured prominently in the
trailer, appears to play an empowered female role that could
draw in women, IMDB's Simanton said.
The summer pursuit of women follows this year's runaway
success, "The Hunger Games." The movie is the biggest film of
the year so far with more than $600 million in global ticket
sales, thanks to female fans who flocked to see resourceful
warrior Katniss Everdeen and joined males who turned out for the
sci-fi and action elements.
This year's smash hit shows the upside of marketing to
women, said Susie Rantz, a spokeswoman for GeekGirlCon, a group
that runs a convention celebrating women's roles in geek culture
from comics to science and gaming.
The "Hunger Games" success provided Hollywood with "a
wake-up call that females in general like action-oriented
movies," Rantz said.