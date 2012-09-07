Sept 7 China's Dalian Wanda Group has followed
up its $2.6 billion acquisition of the AMC Entertainment theatre
chain with a series of meetings with Hollywood executives which
could lead to the latest injection of Chinese funding into movie
production.
Executives from the Chinese conglomerate, which closed the
purchase of AMC on Sept. 4, made the rounds of Hollywood studios
offering funds to help produce movies for outlets including its
theaters in the United States and China, according to people
with knowledge of the meetings.
Hollywood executives see Chinese joint ventures as one way
to make films for the large and growing Chinese market that
would not be subject to the nation's restrictions on the numbers
of non-Chinese films theaters can show.
Studios, including Walt Disney, Dreamworks Animation
and Legendary Pictures - which produced films such as
"The Dark Knight Rises" for Warner Brothers - have signed
agreements in the last year with Chinese partners that could
lead to making films in China.
DreamWorks Animation said in August it will team with
Chinese partners including state-owned China Media Capital to
co-produce the next installment in its "Kung Fu Panda"
franchise.
The Wanda contingent, led by Chairman and President Wang
Jianlin, visited executives at Fox, Disney, Universal
, Warner Brothers and Sony 6758.T>, the sources
said.
The sessions "were more meet and greet than business
meetings," said one person who attended, although Wang said his
company was prepared to "spend substantial amounts" to invest in
Hollywood films, either as co-productions of individual films or
through a fund to invest in a group of movies.
Speaking through a translator, Wang also did not insist that
the films be made in China, as other joint recent
Hollywood-Chinese partnerships have stipulated.
At Wang's stop at Universal Pictures he exchanged gifts with
Universal Chairman Adam Fogelson. He also met with Sid Ganis and
Tom Sherak, former presidents of the Academy of Motion Pictures,
Arts and Sciences.
Wanda operates 55 Wanda Plaza shopping malls, 34 five-star
hotels, 814 cinema screens, 46 department stores and 51 karaoke
outlets in China, it says on its web site. The company has
assets of 250 billion yuan ($40 billion) and annual income of
140 billion, it says.
Wang told a Los Angeles press conference on Sept. 4 that the
company was prepared to spend $10 billion over the next decade
to expand its holdings in the United States and could add hotels
and shopping malls as well as more movie theaters.
"We have the will and capability to go global," Wang said at
the event. "The acquisition of AMC is the first step."
AMC would take the lead in buying added theaters, he said.
AMC executives also visited the studios with Wang to talk about
film investments.
AMC is a partner with theater chain Regal Entertainment
Group in Open Road Films, which produces moderate-budgeted films
such as the Liam Neeson thriller "The Grey." Open Road is not
believed to be part of any deal Wanda might sign with Hollywood
studios.