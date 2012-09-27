UPDATE 2-China says 31 nationals detained in Zambia for illegal mining
* Beijing hopes situation can be resolved as soon as possible (Adds quote from Zambia immigration chief)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 Holmen : * Says iggesund mill to streamline its organisation * Says iggesund is to make its operations more efficient, with employee numbers
being cut from 900 to 800
* Beijing hopes situation can be resolved as soon as possible (Adds quote from Zambia immigration chief)
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Updates with closing prices, adds details)