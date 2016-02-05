UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Swedish forest industry firm Holmen reported on Friday a fourth-quarter core operating profit roughly matching expectations.
Operating profit before items affecting comparability fell to 376 million Swedish crowns from the year-earlier 472 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 398 million.
Including production losses and costs for a maintenance shutdown of the Iggesund mill, a charge for a fire at the Hallsta mill, an electricity supply related provision and an impairment loss related to low profitability in the production of standard newsprint, Holmen reported a 555 million crown loss.
Holmen, which sells most of its paperboard, paper and sawn timber in Europe, proposed a dividend of 10.50 crowns per share, against a forecast 11 crowns. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing Mia Shanley)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.