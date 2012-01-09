* Judge rejects Conceptus' request for injunction

* Hologic will not need to give any royalty to Conceptus

* Conceptus shares fall 5 percent

Jan 9 Hologic Inc said a U.S. court declined rival Conceptus Inc's request to order the medical equipment maker to stop selling its birth-control device Adiana.

In October, a jury awarded $18.8 million to Conceptus in monetary damages and said Hologic's Adiana permanent contraception system infringed on two claims of Conceptus' patent related to its key Essure procedure.

Consequently, Conceptus sought an injunction from the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, barring future sales of Hologic's Adiana.

On Monday, a judge said Hologic will not need to give any royalty to Conceptus for future Adiana sales.

Conceptus shares were down 5 percent at $11.86 on Monday on the Nasdaq, while Hologic shares were trading almost flat at $18.47 on the same exchange.