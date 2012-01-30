* Q1 adj EPS $0.34 vs. est $0.32

* Q1 revenue $472.7 mln vs. est $466.4 mln

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.33 cents

* Sees 2012 EPS $1.36-$1.38, rev $1.90-$1.93 bln

* Shares up 6 pct in after-hours trade Medical device maker Hologic Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates helped by strong sales of all its products.

For 2012, the company, which makes the ThinPrep cervical cancer test and Selenia digital mammography systems, expects to earn $1.36 a share to $1.38 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.36 a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income was $20.8 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $10.9 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to $472.7 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 32 cents a share on revenue of $466.4 million.

Hologic shares were up 6 percent to $20.39 in after-market trade. They closed at $19.20 Monday on Nasdaq.