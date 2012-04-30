* To pay $82.75 for each Gen-Probe share, a 20 pct premium
* Deal to boost Hologic earnings by 20 cents/share in first
year
* Gen-Probe up about 19 pct; Hologic shares sharply lower
By Soyoung Kim and Anand Basu
April 30 Medical device maker Hologic Inc
is buying diagnostic test firm Gen-Probe Inc
for $3.75 billion cash, gaining access to molecular diagnostics
products used to screen for blood diseases and test transplant
compatibility.
The deal would combine Gen-Probe's leading diagnostics for
sexually transmitted diseases and its blood screening business
with Hologic's global market presence and distribution primarily
targeting women's health.
Under the deal, Hologic will pay $82.75 for each Gen-Probe
share, a 20 percent premium to the stock's closing price on
Friday. Gen-Probe shares surged 18.7 percent to $81.57 in
afternoon trading on Monday.
Shares of Hologic, which is financing the deal with a
combination of cash and debt, fell 10.1 percent to $19.08.
Earlier on Monday the company reported quarterly revenue that
fell short of expectations, and analysts said Hologic was paying
full price for Gen-Probe.
"It's certainly a good acquisition for them (Hologic), but
they definitely paid a lot and the Street is probably reacting
to the price they paid as well as the weak earnings number they
put up," said Jeremy Feffer, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Hologic Chief Executive Rob Cascella said in an interview
that he has been talking with his counterpart at Gen-Probe, Carl
Hull, in recent months about a potential acquisition.
"When you look at this business as a combined entity, this
is our diagnostics franchise which will now be the largest
franchise within Hologic and it will be primary dedicated to
women's health, which is the emphasis behind Hologic's other
businesses like breast health," Cascella said.
The deal comes nearly a year after Gen-Probe put itself up
for sale and Novartis AG, which already had a
partnership with the company, pulled out of the bidding process.
"The $3.7 billion proposed acquisition of Gen-Probe by
Hologic looks to be at a full but fair valuation; experience
over the last year suggests that a competitive bid is unlikely,"
Cowen and Co analyst Doug Schenkel said.
Hologic focuses on women's healthcare and makes diagnostic
and breast health products and conducts minimally invasive
procedures for women suffering from excessive menstrual
bleeding.
Schenkel said if the deal receives anti-trust clearance, the
combined company will challenge Qiagen , the
dominant player in the market with screening tests for the human
papillomavirus (HPV) that causes cervical cancer.
The Federal Trade Commission earlier blocked Cytyc, now a
part of Hologic, from acquiring Digene, now a part of Qiagen,
due to competitive concerns about the HPV business.
Hologic is confident the Gen-Probe deal will receive
regulatory clearance because the companies' HPV platforms target
different segments of the market, with Gen-Probe being at the
higher end, Cascella said in the interview.
"Hologic has been struggling with its Cervista HPV platform.
The prospects for Gen-Probe's HPV are widely viewed as
superior," Schenkel said.
The acquisition of Gen-Probe will attract the attention of
investors to the remaining independent companies with molecular
diagnostic platforms, including Qiagen and Cepheid,
Oppenheimer & Co analyst David Ferreiro said in a note.
DEAL TERMS
Hologic said the transaction will add about 20 cents per
share to its earnings in the first fiscal year after the deal
closes, which is expected in the second half of the year.
The company expects annual cost savings of about $75 million
within three years of the closing, and about $40 million in the
first year.
Hologic, which has more than 500 employees in China focused
on diagnostics, said it plans to market Gen-Probe's products,
including blood tests and sexually transmitted disease tests, in
both developed and emerging markets.
"Hologic's larger international presence, particularly in
China, should help grow Gen-Probe's ex-U.S. businesses,"
Oppenheimer's Ferreiro said.
Morgan Stanley advised Gen-Probe on the transaction,
while Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Perella Weinberg
Partners advised Hologic. Goldman Sachs is also providing fully
committed financing to Hologic.
On Monday, Gen-Probe reported better-than-expected
first-quarter results, helped by strong sales of its women's
health products.
Separately, Conceptus Inc said it settled patent
infringement litigation related to Hologic's Adiana Permanent
Contraception System. Under the settlement, Hologic agreed to
remove its Adiana system from the market by May 18.