Dec 14 Spain's Grifols SA, which
develops plasma protein therapies, said it would buy U.S.
medical device maker Hologic Inc's interest in their
blood screening joint venture for $1.85 billion in cash.
Grifols, which owns the customer-facing activities of the
venture, said the acquired assets comprise a plant in San Diego,
California as well as development rights, licenses to patents
and access to product manufacturers.
Hologic said it is mainly responsible for R&D and
manufacturing the Procleix blood screening products, while
Grifols is responsible for commercialization.
The companies share revenue from the business, whose
products are molecular assays and instruments used to screen
donated blood for viruses including HIV, hepatitis C and B and
Zika.
