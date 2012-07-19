July 19 Hologic, Inc. on Thursday sold
$1 billion of guaranteed senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planeed $750 million.
Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: HOLOGIC, INC.
AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/01/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS