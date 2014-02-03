Feb 3 Medical device maker Hologic Inc
reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit,
helped by higher sales of its 3D digital mammography systems.
Hologic shares rose 4 percent in extended trading.
The company posted a net loss of $5.4 million, or 2 cents
per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 28, compared with a
net income of $3.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Hologic earned 34 cents per share, ahead of
analysts' average estimate of 31 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $612.4 million, but beat analysts'
average estimate of $609.7 million.
The company's shares closed down 4 percent at $20.47 on the
Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)