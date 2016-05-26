BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
May 26 Holy Stone Healthcare :
* Says it completed issuing 7 million new shares at T$35 per share with amount of T$245 million on May 26
* Says new share issue record date May 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zJn8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces clinical hold on ctp-543 phase 2A trial