Sept 26 Homair Vacances SA :
* Said on Thursday that Homair Investissement SAS,
controlled by an investment fund advised by the Carlyle Group,
has completed the acquisition of all the share capital of Iliade
SAS
* Said Iliade SAS, previously controlled by Montefiore
Investment and Naxicap Partners, holds 82.93 pct of the shares
in Homair Vacances
* Said that following this agreement Homair Investissement
has to acquire all Homair Vacances shares and warrants hold by
associates of Iliade, representing 7.8 pct of Homair Vacances'
share capital, and all other warrants issued by Homair Vacances
* Said that following this operation, Homair Investissement
holds 90.72 pct of share capital in Homair Vacances
* Said the Homair Investissement will launch a public tender
offer followed by a squeeze-out for all shares in Homair
Vacances, at a price of 8.70 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/1swKvR8
