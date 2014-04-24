(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 24 Aluminium has staged an
impressive price rally since the start of the month.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month metal
has powered up to $1,900 per tonne, a level last seen in October
2013.
That makes aluminium the third-best performer among the core
LME-traded base metals, behind nickel and tin, both of which are
trading off a bullish supply story in the form of Indonesia's
ban on nickel ore and the same country's tightening grip on tin
exports.
Aluminium is chasing its own bull narrative, one of
accumulating production cutbacks pulling the global market into
supply deficit after years of cumulative surplus.
That narrative has recently received some powerful boosts in
the form of more cutback announcements by Western producers such
as Alcoa and BHP Billiton and by Chinese
aluminium giant Chalco <.
The problem, though, is one of timing.
At an individual smelter level, it takes time to wind down
production prior to mothballing or closure, meaning a lag
between statement of intent, price reaction and actual cutback.
At a global level, this is an industry still struggling to
turn itself around due to the historic momentum of capacity
growth in the Middle East Gulf and in parts of China.
It is a problem all too evident in the latest global
production figures from the International Aluminium Institute
(IAI).
Despite some 1.6 million tonnes of announced capacity
closures since the start of 2013, global reported output still
rose by 3.3 percent to 11.75 million tonnes in the first quarter
of this year. That represents a slowdown from last year's growth
of 4.3 percent, but only a marginal one.
Run-rates dropped in March itself but at an annualised 47.9
million tonnes they have increased by just over a million tonnes
since December.
CHINESE SUPERTANKER WILL TAKE TIME TO TURN
The growth momentum is still largely coming from China,
where aluminium output rose by 10.2 percent in the first
quarter.
There was a drop in run-rates in March itself, according to
figures from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.
But this conforms to an established statistical pattern at
the start of any year, production apparently surging in February
only to fall back in March.
Even allowing for that "normal" statistical quirk,
annualised output in March of 23.4 million tonnes represented
year-on-year growth of over 14 percent.
Which is not to say that Chinese smelters are faring any
better than their Western counterparts. Indeed, Shanghai
aluminium prices <0#SAF:> have lagged LME prices since the start
of the year and many smelters are still struggling to stay
afloat.
However, too few are giving up the fight, thanks in part to
continued support from local governments, to compensate for the
new generation of smelters ramping up in northwestern provinces
such as Xinjiang.
The result is a chronically over-supplied Chinese market
with stocks, both visible and off-market, rising and the price
continuing to trade below the producer pain threshold.
Does Chalco's announcement it is suspending some 600,000
tonnes of annual smelter capacity change things?
Well, obviously, much depends on whether the promise
translates into reality. It's fair to say the announcement has
been greeted with a degree of scepticism, both in China and
elsewhere. That's because it's still not clear whether a similar
statement of intent last June, when it said it was cutting
380,000 tonnes of capacity, ever made much difference on the
ground.
However, even if the cuts do materialise, and that may be a
big "if", they will not in themselves turn the Chinese aluminium
supertanker around.
The country's annualised production grew by just over
610,000 tonnes in the first three months of this year and more
capacity is still being constructed. Analysts at AZ China
consultancy assess the amount of capacity under construction
with a 2014 completion date is around 3.7 million tonnes.
The dynamics of China's huge aluminium smelter sector are
now widely understood and the LME price (but not the Shanghai
price) is disregarding continued evidence of surplus in China on
the basis that prohibitive export taxes prevent that surplus
from impacting the rest of the world.
It's an assumption, mind you, that requires a collective
blind eye to be turned to the flow of aluminium manufactured
products out of the country.
MORE CUTBACKS BUT GULF SMELTERS POWER UP
Perhaps more surprising than the continued growth in China
is the fact that aluminium production everywhere else is
creeping higher again.
Annualised production grew by 438,000 tonnes over the first
quarter of 2014 and March's ex-China run-rate of 24.5 million
tonnes was the highest since August last year.
The impact of production cuts is clear to see in
year-on-year comparisons in areas such as Eastern Europe, Latin
America and North America (as shown in the chart above).
But the effect has been more than offset by a renewed growth
spurt in the Gulf region, where EMAL is firing up a new pot line
at its Abu Dhabi smelter and the new Ma'aden smelter in Saudi
Arabia is ramping up.
Gulf production rose by almost 14 percent in the first
quarter, while annualised production of 4.5 million tonnes in
March represented year-on-year growth of almost 18 percent.
True, some of the announced cuts are yet to take place, such
as Alcoa's closure of the Point Henry smelter in Australia (due
to be completed in August) and of 147,000 tonnes of capacity in
Brazil (due in the second quarter).
There is also the increasing probability of BHP Billiton
closing permanently its Bayside plant in South Africa. What the
company calls "a formal stakeholder consultation" is taking
place with a view to closure in the second half of this year.
But the 180,000-tonne per year plant has been operating at only
half that capacity anyway for several years.
As in China, it is clear that turning the smelting
supertanker around is going to take time.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
None of which is obvious from the $200-per tonne rally
staged by LME aluminium over the last month or so.
It is in the very nature of commodity markets that they
trade on expectations about the future.
It's just possible that the world outside of China is
approaching a state of aluminium supply deficit, although the
lack of independent statistical analysis in this market makes it
very hard to say with any conviction.
LME stocks are not going to provide any clues, clouded as
they are by the mass movement of metal to off-market storage for
financing.
Which leaves production rates as the firmest statistical
yardstick by which to measure any shift of fundamental dynamic.
And right now, production is growing.
In China it never stopped. It's the renewed rise in output
in the rest of the world that should give aluminium bulls pause
for thought.
This is a market with great expectations. Reality may
struggle to meet those expectations.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)