May 9 Home Capital Group Inc said a
third party intends to buy up to C$1.5 billion ($1.10 billion)
in mortgages, at a time when Canada's biggest non-bank lender is
attempting to stem the flow of customer withdrawals.
The third party has indicated its non-binding intention to
buy as much as C$1 billion in uninsured mortgages and to buy or
accept commitments for up to C$500 million in insured mortgages.
Home Capital is under pressure as it deals with a plunge in
its high-interest savings accounts deposits, the recent
departures of its founder and chief executive, and faces a
regulatory probe for misleading investors.
