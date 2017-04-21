* Company says it will vigorously defend disclosure approach
* Home Capital shares rise 16.5 percent on Friday
* Expects to report increase in adjusted 1st-qtr earnings
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, April 21 Shares in Home Capital Group
, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, rebounded
on Friday as the company said it would defend itself against
allegations by regulators that it withheld information about
fraud by mortgage brokers.
The company also said it expects to post an increase in
first-quarter earnings, before one-off items, compared with a
year ago, driven by strong results in its core residential
mortgage business.
Its shares soared as much as 16.5 percent on Friday,
recovering the majority of Thursday's losses, when its shares
slid 20 percent.
In a statement after the market closed on Wednesday, the
Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) accused Home Capital of
making "materially misleading statements" to investors and named
its current chief financial officer and two former chief
executive officers.
"We will continue to vigorously defend our approach to
disclosure in the (OSC) proceeding. While the OSC process may
take some time, management and the board are focused on
continued profitable growth and industry leading customer
service," Home Capital Chairman Kevin Smith said in a letter to
shareholders on Friday.
The OSC issued allegations against former Home Capital Chief
Executives Gerald Soloway and Martin Reid and current Chief
Financial Officer Robert Morton and set a hearing on the matter
for May 4.
Reid's contract was terminated in March, with longtime
director Bonita Then taking over temporarily until a replacement
is found as the company said it required "leadership that can
bring to bear a renewed operational discipline."
Shares in Home Capital have shed nearly 60 percent of their
value over the past two years.
In July 2015, the company said it had suspended contracts
with 45 independent mortgage brokers after an investigation
found they had falsified information about borrowers' incomes.
Home Capital said at that time that it had released the
information following a request by the OSC.
The company said on Friday that it expects to report
earnings before one-off items of C$1.02 for the first quarter,
compared with C$0.96 a year ago.
National Bank of Canada analyst Jaeme Gloyn on Thursday
reiterated his "underperform" stance on the stock and cut his
price target to C$23 from C$27 previously.
Gloyn cited uncertainty around the leadership change, the
ongoing OSC enforcement proceedings and a potentially negative
impact from regulatory changes.
The province of Ontario on Thursday introduced a number of
measures to cool Toronto's housing market including a tax on
foreign buyers.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)