May 1 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's
biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its
high-interest savings accounts is expected to slump to about
C$391 million ($286 million) on Monday, from C$1.4 billion a
week ago.
The alternative lender said on Friday that about C$290
million was withdrawn from the company's high-interest savings
accounts the previous day, compared to C$472 million on
Wednesday.
Home Capital has suffered a crisis of confidence since a
securities regulator last month alleged its top executives hid
mortgage broker fraud from investors, and has hired bankers to
advise on funding and strategic options.
The company, which secured a C$2 billion credit line from
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan on Thursday, said its unit
expects to receive an initial draw of C$1 billion from its C$2
billion credit line on Monday.
($1 = 1.3651 Canadian dollars)
