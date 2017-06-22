(Recasts, adds shares, terms of new loan)
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, June 22 Canadian lender Home Capital
Group Inc's shares soared as much as 18 percent to its
highest since April on Thursday after billionaire Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to provide a
new C$2 billion loan facility.
Berkshire Hathaway will also take a 38.4 percent stake in
the company after buying $400 million worth of Home Capital
stock.
Home Capital had sought new funding to replace a costly
emergency credit line it received on April 26 from the
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) after depositors
rushed to withdraw funds from its high-interest savings
accounts.
Depositors have pulled 95 percent of funds from Home
Capital's high-interest savings accounts since March 27, when
the company terminated the employment of former Chief Executive
Officer Martin Reid.
The withdrawals accelerated after April 19, when Canada's
biggest securities regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission,
accused Home Capital of making misleading statements to
investors about its mortgage underwriting business.
Home Capital last week reached a settlement with the
commission and accepted responsibility for misleading investors
about mortgage underwriting problems.
The HOOPP funding came with an effective interest rate of
22.5 percent on the first C$1 billion drawn down, including a
non-refundable commitment fee.
The new credit agreement with Berkshire comes with an
interest rate of 9 percent, with a standby fee on funds not
drawn down of 1.75 percent, compared with 2.5 percent
previously. It has no additional fees attached.
Berkshire will buy C$400 million in new Home Capital shares,
issued at C$9.55 per share, a 15 percent discount to the average
share price prior to Berkshire Hathaway's final proposal on June
13 and a 33 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.
Home Capital Director Alan Hibben said the lender had
interest from over 70 parties prior to the investment from
Berkshire Hathaway.
"We had over 70 people under NDA (non-disclosure agreement)
within the data (room). They were not just Canadians, there were
global players involved with that," Hibben told analysts on a
conference call.
"Other proposals that we received were not as attractive to
us with respect to the cost of the backstop," he added.
The stock rose as high as $18.94 before easing to $16.65, up
11.4 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)