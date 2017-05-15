BRIEF-Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO May 15 Home Capital may need to draw down more from a high-interest credit facility provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan in order to meet a debt repayment due next week, director Alan Hibben told Reuters.
"That is certainly one of the possibilities, yes," Hibben said. "We're looking at a wide range of alternatives but I'm not sure that any of the other alternatives are going to be in place by May 24 so it's going to be a combination, I would assume, of some of our existing liquidity plus a draw on the HOOPP (facility)." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, June 20 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish narrowed to its tightest since mid-April, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors scaled back their bearish bond bets as the recent softening in inflation data has raised doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again by year-end after it raised them last week, analysts said. Short investors, or those wh