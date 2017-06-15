June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home
Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of
recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing
transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and
rumors.
The company's comment was in response to a request by the
Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC),
following a rise in its share price on Wednesday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge
of the matter, that Home Capital is in talks with a syndicate of
banks, including some of Canada's biggest lenders, to secure a
loan of about C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to replace a costly
emergency credit line it agreed in April.
Home Capital said on Thursday it would inform the market as
required but does not intend to make any further comment
regarding speculation.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)