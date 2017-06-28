June 28 Home Capital Group Inc said on
Wednesday that the Ontario Superior Court has certified as a
class action an action against the company and certain former
officers for settlement purposes only.
The class consists of all parties who acquired common shares
of Home Capital from Nov. 5, 2014, through July 10, 2015, Home
Capital said.
The settlement is part of a global settlement to resolve the
action and related enforcement proceeding by the Ontario
Securities Commission (OSC), the company said in a statement.
Earlier in the month, Home Capital, Canada's biggest
non-bank lender, agreed on a settlement with the OSC and
accepted responsibility for misleading investors about problems
with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
The company said the settlement is subject to final approval
by the court and by the OSC of the settlement of the regulatory
proceeding.
The hearing to approve the OSC settlement is scheduled for
Aug. 9, and a hearing to approve the class action settlement is
scheduled for Aug. 21, the company said.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)