BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress
TORONTO May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario has penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers, alleging they broke rules on mortgage lending, it said on Friday.
The regulator said on its website that it had taken enforcement actions against Gagandeep Duggal and Zaheer Mohammad. Home Capital declined comments. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Amran Abocar and Andrew Hay)
* Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates sovereign's improved financing flexibility