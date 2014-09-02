* Company says cannot confirm if hit by data security breach
* Home Depot shares drop 2 pct on news
* Security analyst says breach could affect 2,200 U.S.
stores
(Adds website's report of possible breach, details of Target
breach, industry background, closing share price)
By Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne
Sept 2 Home Depot Inc said on Tuesday it
was working with law enforcement to investigate "some unusual
activity" related to customer data but that it could not confirm
if it had become the latest retailer to be hit by a large-scale
security breach.
Shares of the home improvement chain closed 2 percent lower
at $91.15 on the news, which highlights growing scrutiny of data
security in the retail industry following a massive breach at
Target Corp last year.
"At this point, I can confirm that we're looking into some
unusual activity and we are working with our banking partners
and law enforcement to investigate," Home Depot representative
Paula Drake wrote in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"If we confirm that a breach has occurred, we will make sure
customers are notified immediately."
The statement came after security website KrebsonSecurity
first reported that multiple banks had seen evidence that Home
Depot may be the source of stolen credit and debit cards put up
for sale on underground markets. Brian Krebs, who runs the
website, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Krebs wrote on his website that his preliminary analysis
indicated the problem could affect all of Home Depot's 2,200
stores in the United States. He said several banks he contacted
believed the breach could extend back to April or May of this
year.
"If that is accurate - and if even a majority of Home Depot
stores were compromised - this breach could be many times larger
than Target," Krebs wrote.
In the Target breach, which hit the retailer during the
important year-end holiday shopping season, hackers stole at
least 40 million payment card numbers and 70 million other
pieces of customer data.
The incident cost the company hundreds of millions of
dollars and prompted numerous investigations by attorneys
general and congressional hearings and inquiries. In May, the
company ousted its CEO, Gregg Steinhafel, who has now been
replaced by former Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive Brian
Cornell.
Numerous companies have come under the spotlight for
potential breaches in recent months.
In some situations, companies that conduct investigations
into data breaches may not be able to come to a definitive
conclusion. For instance, Sears Holdings Corp said in
February that an investigation into a possible data breach did
not reveal conclusive information.
Retailers have been taking steps to better protect customer
data.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said last week that 4,600 of its group
stores were now using payment terminals capable of reading
credit and debit cards that store information on computer chips.
Such cards are more secure than conventional ones that store
data on magnetic stripes. The bulk of those stores activated the
terminals this year, spokesman Randy Hargrove said. The retailer
plans to activate terminals in its remaining U.S. stores by the
end of 2014.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne in Chicago;
additional reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; editing by
Matthew Lewis)